Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Council to find alternative homes for PSL properties following review of housing scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 May 2019

Havering Town Hall

Havering Town Hall

Archant

People living in PSL properties have been told “nobody will be forced to move from their current home” following a review of Havering Council’s private sector leased properties.

Havering Council carried out a complete re-assessment of all 878 people living in PSL properties in July last year, after revealing that it was reviewing its PSL properties due to budgetary pressures.

PSL properties are owned by private landlords, but are managed by the council.

As part of the review, each PSL resident was visited by a senior housing officer to have their housing situation re-assessed.

Around one in five households were found to be living in accommodation that was either too large or too small and with either too many or too few bedrooms for their current needs.

The report recommends that officers work with these households to find alternative accommodation more suited to their needs.

It also states that people who were assessed as homeless on or before November 9, 2012 and have lived in temporary accommodation for more than six years should be offered a social tenancy over a five year period.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, said: “This review has helped us have a firm understanding of what the future housing and support needs are for those in temporary accommodation.

“The most important thing is to reassure everyone that the PSL scheme will continue and we will make sure we offer the right accommodation and help households who would otherwise become homeless. This commitment remains unchanged.”

PSL tenants received a letter from Havering Council this week which said: “Nobody will be forced to move from their current home.

“Where there is a need to move, a suitable alternative home will be provided.”

You may also want to watch:

Laurie Cheryl, 26, from Rainham moved out of a refuge into a PSL property in 2014.

The mother-of-two is living in a two-bedroom flat with a 10-year-old son and daughter aged three.

She has been trying to move into a three-bedroom property to have more room for her children, but because she hasn't lived in a PSL property for more than six years, Laurie is unlikely to be offered a social tenancy.

She told the Recorder: “Why do they give you a bidding number for housing and then come up with this rule?

“We're allowed to bid but we're not good enough to get a house because we haven't been here for six years.

“At the end of the day I feel lucky I got the property in the first place because where I was staying before was worse.

“I think they are helping people, but not permanently like we thought they were going to.”

Havering Council also looked at the supply and demand of temporary accommodation based on homeless households.

Due to the changing nature of the market and the challenge to find available private rented housing, the council concluded that it will look at finding a new supply of housing to meet its needs.

The review found that the majority of PSL residents depend on benefits to meet their rental payments and that any future housing solutions should be based on local housing allowance levels to make it affordable for homeless households.

It also shows that 27 per cent of households have significant support needs and their support should be taken into account by the council should they need to move.

Havering Council's report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week on Wednesday, May 8.

Related articles

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women

Havering Council to find alternative homes for PSL properties following review of housing scheme

Havering Town Hall

O’Neill hails work of former Rainham captain Hothi

Rainham's Jon O'Neill and Jas Hothi celebrate victory at Ingatestone & Fryerning in 2016 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Justham honoured to be player of the season award after fine term

Elliot Justham (left), Liam Gordon and Conor Wilkinson (right) of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ned Keating)

Athletics: Havering youngsters impress at Essex Pentathlons

The Havering pentathlon entrants
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists