Revealed: Havering Council paid out more than £270,000 in settlement agreements to former employees last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 February 2020

FOI data secured by the TaxPayers' Alliance shows how much money local authorities have spent on settlement agreements. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

PA Wire/PA Images

Havering Council spent more than £900,000 over the course of three years in "golden goodbye" settlement agreements to former employees.

Data collected by the TaxPayers' Alliance through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to local authorities, reveals how much councils spent on reaching settlement agreements with ex-employees from 2016/17 to 2018/19.

Settlement agreements are legally binding agreements between an employer and an employee that set out the terms surrounding the termination of employment.

Their purpose is to resolve any disputes between the two parties that could not be resolved as part of internal procedures, and prevent future related claims.

Havering Council reached a total of 85 settlements amounting to £914,494 between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

That equates to an average settlement of £10,758.75 for each employee.

Last year Havering Council spent a total of £272,087 on settlement agreements.

You may also want to watch:

The highest number of settlements Havering Council reached across that period came in 2016/17 when 36 different agreements came to a total of £396,942 in pay-outs.

The highest known settlement agreement paid to an individual was £195,463 at Stoke-on-Trent, which was also the council with the highest number of settlement agreements.

Newham, with a total pay-out cost of £1,581,940 from 2016 to 2019, is among the top 10 local authorities to have paid the most for settlement agreements.

Of all of the councils who responded to the FOI data, 45 local authorities reported no spend on settlement agreements at all.

Darwin Friend, researcher at the TaxPayers' Alliance said: "Though settlement agreements are sometimes necessary, councils need to remember that it's ratepayers who foot the bill.

"These settlements have been signed at the same time that the vast majority of local authorities have increased council tax, meaning some have spent huge sums on hush money while hiking up local rates.

"Given that almost 50 councils have managed to spend nothing on these deals, it should be perfectly possible for those paying the most to do better and keep down the costs of individual golden goodbyes."

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

