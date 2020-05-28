Havering Show and Langtons Summer Concert cancelled

Havering’s big two summer events have been cancelled.

The annual Havering Show, due to take place at the end of August, on the bank holiday weekend, will not be going ahead due to the current restrictions on mass gatherings. Last year’s show attracted more than 21,000 people across the weekend.

The Langtons Summer Concert, which usually takes place in June, will also no longer go ahead.

These events require many months of planning before they take place, and the uncertainty means the council has been unable to do this with confidence that they would happen.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council said: “It’s with regret that we have had to cancel what would have been the 42nd Havering Show and the Langtons Summer Concert.

“Faced with the uncertainty whether mass gatherings can take place this summer, it’s only right to cancel them now and not risk incurring costs for events that may otherwise need cancelling closer to the time.

“We will be looking at other ways of bringing the community together once it is safe to do so, in accordance with government guidelines.”