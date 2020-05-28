Search

Advanced search

Havering Show and Langtons Summer Concert cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 May 2020

Havering Show would have been in late August and Langtons Summer Concert, in June. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Show would have been in late August and Langtons Summer Concert, in June. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering’s big two summer events have been cancelled.

The annual Havering Show, due to take place at the end of August, on the bank holiday weekend, will not be going ahead due to the current restrictions on mass gatherings. Last year’s show attracted more than 21,000 people across the weekend.

The Langtons Summer Concert, which usually takes place in June, will also no longer go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

These events require many months of planning before they take place, and the uncertainty means the council has been unable to do this with confidence that they would happen.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council said: “It’s with regret that we have had to cancel what would have been the 42nd Havering Show and the Langtons Summer Concert.

“Faced with the uncertainty whether mass gatherings can take place this summer, it’s only right to cancel them now and not risk incurring costs for events that may otherwise need cancelling closer to the time.

“We will be looking at other ways of bringing the community together once it is safe to do so, in accordance with government guidelines.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Second coronavirus peak coinciding with winter flu is ‘biggest fear’ for Hornchurch GP

Most Read

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Second coronavirus peak coinciding with winter flu is ‘biggest fear’ for Hornchurch GP

Latest from the Romford Recorder

MasterChef semifinalist Natasha Sealy on what’s cooking in her lockdown kitchen

Natasha, getting her cook on, at home

Coronavirus: Premier League to restart on June 17

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Coronavirus: European Tour back in July; World Rugby approve law trials

Marcus Kinhult celebrates his winning putt on the 18th hole during day four of the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, Southport

West Ham’s Fornals relieved to return to training

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring at London Stadium

Trophy win at Wembley with Dagenham was dream come true for deadly striker Duck

Dagenham celebrate their 1980 Trophy win at Wembley
Drive 24