Havering's plans to tackle violence against women as level of domestic abuses increases by 5.3%

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2019

Havering Council's cabinet members have approved a three-year plan to tackle violence against women. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering Council's cabinet members have approved a three-year plan to tackle violence against women. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

The level of domestic abuse in the borough has increased by 5.3 per cent compared to figures from the previous 12 months, according to police crime data.

Havering Council is “ramping up” its plans to tackle violence against women after it was revealed that there were 2,405 reported incidents of domestic abuse in the borough between October 2017 and September 2018.

Of these incidents, 665 resulted in injuries.

A three-year plan was agreed by the council's cabinet which includes a programme to spot the early signs of domestic violence and action to prevent, protect and support women and girls who are being abused.

The council also plans to take action against offenders and ensure that the police are supported in using their powers to full effect.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering's cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “We are ramping up our plans to take action against people who commit these terrible offences. No one should have to experience violence and we want to send a clear message that this will not be tolerated.

“Women and girls should feel safe and protected both inside and outside of their homes and feel reassured that we are working closely with the police, refuges and other agencies to reduce incidences and provide the necessary help and support.”

Plans are currently underway for Havering Council to host a violence against women and girls conference this summer.

