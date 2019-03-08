Havering's enforcement on criminal landlords sees more than £400,000 in penalty notices fines

A crackdown on criminal landlords operating dangerous living conditions in Havering has seen £462,000 worth of penalty notices being issued over a year-long period.

Havering Council's private landlord licensing team is continuing to focus on those who operate inadequate living conditions in Homes in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

A landlord in Collier Row was recently fined £20,000.

The penalty notices included £5,000 for failing to license an HMO, £5,000 for failure to manage adequate fire safety regulations and another £5,000 for unsafe conditions in the outside back garden of the property.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: "We won't tolerate landlords taking advantage of local families and individuals by providing overcrowded and poorly maintained HMO properties.

"Our officers will continue to be proactive to make sure tenants are living safely in private rented accommodation."

Enforcement between April 2018 and August 2019 included 153 financial penalty notices, 25 housing related notices served to address poor housing standards and 2,581 formal warning letters sent out.

It has also seen 34 multi-agency enforcement operations and a total of £462,000 issued in penalty notices to criminal landlords.

The latest figures come as landlords, tenants, residents and agents have just over one week to let Havering Council know what they think of proposals to extend the landlord licensing scheme.

The consultation, which ends on Friday, September 20, is looking at the possible expansion of the scheme from the current 12 wards.

This would see the consultation expand to include regulation of local HMOs rolled out to a further six wards in the borough, covering Cranham, Emerson Park, Hacton, Hylands, St Andrew's and Upminster.

The proposals will also consider looking at introducing a selective licensing scheme to cover single family properties in Romford Town and Brookland wards only.

Cllr Persaud added: "We want your views on extending our landlord licensing scheme, so if you haven't already, please let us know what you think.

"We want to do all we can to help increase protection to tenants, support landlords and further support our aim of tackling poor management, overcrowding and anti-social behaviour."

To share your views visit havering.gov.uk/landlordlicenceconsultation.