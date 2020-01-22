Havering Council urges residents to keep reporting potholes as part of £40m road maintenance scheme

Havering Council has revealed it repaired more than 1,000 potholes across the borough's roads in the space of nine months last year.

The repairs were all carried out between April and December 2019, and were in addition to the council's £40million investment programme for resurfacing and repaving roads and pavements across Havering.

It is one year into a four-year programme that will see the roads and pavements in the worst condition fixed first.

And the council says that resurfacing will continue across the borough, which should help towards reducing the number of potholes.

Havering has the second largest highways network in London and in a previous budget consultation residents said the quality of the roads and pavements was a top priority for them.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "We have invested in a programme of works so that residents will be able to enjoy easier and smoother journeys around the borough, see the pavements outside of their homes looking smart and safe to walk on and being prouder of where they live."

"As well as the investment, we are fixing potholes, which we know is another concern for residents.

"We undertake repairs of more than 1,000 potholes per year. We want to encourage residents to report these to us.

"Fixing the borough's roads and pavements is a top priority to residents and it is a top priority for us as a Council.

"This investment will help us achieve a Cleaner, Safer, Prouder Havering, Together."

Earlier this week, the Recorder reported on the case of Elm Park resident Nicholas Hall, who has spent a year attempting to get a pothole fixed in his neighbourhood after he fell into it.

As it is less than 40mm deep, it has not been repaired.

In response to that story, Cllr Dervish told the Recorder: "Havering Council has a good system of inspection and maintenance and in the last year alone, we have already resurfaced and repaired over 22 thousand metres of roads, and fixed more than a thousand potholes as part of our £40million Highways Investment Programme."