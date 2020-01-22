Search

Advanced search

Havering Council urges residents to keep reporting potholes as part of £40m road maintenance scheme

PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 22 January 2020

A file image of a car passing a pothole. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

A file image of a car passing a pothole. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Havering Council has revealed it repaired more than 1,000 potholes across the borough's roads in the space of nine months last year.

The repairs were all carried out between April and December 2019, and were in addition to the council's £40million investment programme for resurfacing and repaving roads and pavements across Havering.

It is one year into a four-year programme that will see the roads and pavements in the worst condition fixed first.

And the council says that resurfacing will continue across the borough, which should help towards reducing the number of potholes.

Havering has the second largest highways network in London and in a previous budget consultation residents said the quality of the roads and pavements was a top priority for them.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "We have invested in a programme of works so that residents will be able to enjoy easier and smoother journeys around the borough, see the pavements outside of their homes looking smart and safe to walk on and being prouder of where they live."

You may also want to watch:

"As well as the investment, we are fixing potholes, which we know is another concern for residents.

"We undertake repairs of more than 1,000 potholes per year. We want to encourage residents to report these to us.

"Fixing the borough's roads and pavements is a top priority to residents and it is a top priority for us as a Council.

"This investment will help us achieve a Cleaner, Safer, Prouder Havering, Together."

Earlier this week, the Recorder reported on the case of Elm Park resident Nicholas Hall, who has spent a year attempting to get a pothole fixed in his neighbourhood after he fell into it.

As it is less than 40mm deep, it has not been repaired.

In response to that story, Cllr Dervish told the Recorder: "Havering Council has a good system of inspection and maintenance and in the last year alone, we have already resurfaced and repaired over 22 thousand metres of roads, and fixed more than a thousand potholes as part of our £40million Highways Investment Programme."

Related articles

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Raiders captain Connolly is understanding of frustration from inconsistent displays

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly crashes the net against Milton Keynes Lightning (Pic: John Scott)

Leopards face ‘crucial’ clash with Westminster after defeat to Bradford

Essex & Herts Leopards' Prince Lartey in action against Bradford Dragons. Picture: Dave Ryan

Urchins missed chances cost them bagging a win against Leatherhead says Stimson

Jordan Clark scored for Hornchurch against Leatherhead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cooperians director Yarrow relieved after losing run ends with victory over Kings Cross Steelers

Old Cooperians RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists