Figures reveal Havering as quietest London borough

Havering has been named as the quietest borough in London, an FOI has revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has been named as the quietest borough in London, new figures have revealed.

According to the results of a Freedom of Information request made by finance company Together, the borough received the lowest number of noise complaints for every 1,000 residents when compared to the rest of London's local authorities.

Havering has recorded 741 complaints in 2018, which is equivalent to more than three for every 1,000 people living in the area.

Second place goes to Sutton which had 3.7 complaints, followed by Harrow with 4.1 for every 1,000 residents.

Neighbouring borough Redbridge was ranked 16th, Newham came 24th and Barking and Dagenham was 27th in the list.

Director at Together Richard Tugwell said: "It's really interesting to see Havering taking top place in our league, particularly when you consider it's less than an hour's commute from the city, which has the highest number of complaints per head of anywhere in the country.

"It just goes to show that there are surprising pockets of tranquillity in some areas of the UK, even on the edge of a sprawling metropolis like London, so it's worth prospective home buyers carefully researching these kinds of areas when they're looking to purchase a new home."

As stipulated on its website, when noise complaints are made, Havering Council is unlikely to get involved if it's been caused by things such as a one-off party, neighbours arguing, people walking on stairs or babies crying.

The local authority also has no control over loud people in the street, traffic and aircraft or train noises.

If you wish to make a complaint regarding noise, you can submit a form on the council's website.