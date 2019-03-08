Council figures reveal Havering's biggest noise gripes

The highest number of noise complaints came from two streets next to Romford Greyhound Stadium. Picture: Google Satellite Archant

Barking dogs and loud DIY are among the hundreds of noise complaints irate neighbours have made to Havering Council since April 2018.

Victoria Road is one of the borough's noise 'hotspots', according to council figures. Picture: Google Streetview Victoria Road is one of the borough's noise 'hotspots', according to council figures. Picture: Google Streetview

Data released under the Freedom of Information Act has revealed 1,436 people reported their noisy neighbours to Havering Council in 18 months.

The largest number of complaints about a single issue came from people wanting to report loud or excessive music: a total of 239.

Residents also called the council 169 times about 'people noise' such as loud footsteps, talking and shouting.

Others have called the council's noise team about a raft of other dins, from people carrying out DIY - which led to 39 complaints - to 11 raucous parties and a grand total of 170 barking dogs.

The team were also contacted four times about other animals and birds causing a racket, six times over TVs and radios at an excessively high volume, and 32 times over vehicle noise and repairs.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering's Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Safety, said: "As the Recorder reported in June this year, Havering is one of the quietest boroughs for noise complaints. It received the lowest number of noise complaints for every 1,000 residents when compared to other London boroughs.

"However, we sympathise with residents where noise pollution is disrupting their lives.

"We take reports of anti-social noise very seriously and take action where necessary. Failure to comply with our conditions is a criminal offence and can result in an unlimited fine or conviction."

The council slapped 19 sets of noisy neighbours with abatement notices over the period.

One Romford resident was fined £660 and had to pay costs of over £2,000 as a result of a complaint, and was also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order and a ban on keeping dogs at the property for two years.

The most complaints in the borough - nine in total over two streets - came from London Road and Lessington Avenue in Romford, which back onto the greyhound stadium.

Large clusters of complaints also emanated from around the Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford Station and Victoria Road.

Four complaints were made in Helmsdale Close in Romford and a number of residential streets in Hornchurch and Upminster, including Rutland Drive, Cecil Avenue, Homminster Glen and Blyth Walk also saw residents call the council three times or more.