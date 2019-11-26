Five gritters and 2,000 tonnes of rock salt: Havering Council wants you to know it is ready for winter

True grit: Havering Council is ready to for the cold weather Archant

Havering Council's fleet of five gritting lorries are all topped up with 2,000 tonnes of rock salt and a team of winter heroes are on call 24/7 to help keep the borough moving as temperatures fall.

The local authority's gritters rolled out for the first time last week as the mercury dropped below zero.

The fleet treated main routes around the borough with salt in order to keep everyone moving and help make conditions safe.

The council's winter roads maintenance service also have vehicles ready for snow or ice should it arrive and a snow plough ready to clear roads, while the street cleaning team will do their best to keep pavements and bridges as clear as possible in severe cold weather.

You may also want to watch:

When Havering is hit with severe cold weather, as many primary roads as possible will be salted, with priority given to bus routes and roads linking motorways and hospitals.

Once priority roads are clear, the team will look at side roads [secondary routes] so that scheduled rubbish collections can still take place.

The roads are just one area that the council is focusing on, it also has information on keeping warm, well and healthy and the signs to look out for in keeping an eye on vulnerable relatives and neighbours during times of adverse weather.

There is also information on where to report concerns over rough sleepers and how they can get help and support, plus useful tips on staying safe both at home and around the borough.

For all information on the borough's winter services, visit https://www.havering.gov.uk/winter