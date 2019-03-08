Havering Council proposes to employ its own police officers to bring down crime

The leader of Havering Council announced last night that the local authority wishes to pay for more police officers that would be dedicated to working in the borough.

During the cabinet meeting at Havering Town Hall, yesterday evening, Wednesday, April 17, Councillor Damian White declared the possibility of the council employing 'bobbies on the beat' in response to an increase in crime in the area.

He said: “As an administration, we need to do as much as we can to support our police officers and I am pleased to announce that at next month's cabinet meeting, we will be discussing how Havering Council could pay for more police officers that would be based in the borough.

“We are doing everything that we possibly can to drive down crime and put more bobbies on the beat to bring down violence in Havering.

“It is a difficult time but we are trying everything we can.”

The proposal was mentioned while councillors discussed the local authority's Serious Group Violence and Knife Crime Strategy 2019 -2022.

The three-year action plan, which was passed by cabinet members, will see the council working in close partnership with local agencies such as the police, schools, youth services and the community.

It includes hosting a serious violence summit with Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham councils, early intervention for young people on the periphery of crime, protecting children from exploitation and exposing the damage knife crime and gangs have on gang members and society.

Cabinet member for public protection and safety, Councillor Viddy Persaud said: “The aim of our strategy is to proactively tackle knife crime and gangs in Havering, to ensure we reach the most vulnerable young people as early as possible so we can stop them being exploited by criminal gangs and keep them away from a life of crime.

“By working in partnership with local groups and organisations we hope that our strategy will pave the way for more community working in all areas, by providing more services for young people and working with employers to improve young people's chances of finding apprenticeships and jobs.”

The next cabinet meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 8.