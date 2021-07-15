Further consultation opens on Havering's Local Plan

Published: 6:29 PM July 15, 2021

A fresh consultation has opened for resident feedback on 'further main modifications' to the proposed Local Plan. This consultation follows another which took place last year on the plan's 'main modifications'. - Credit: Ken Archant

The council has announced a fresh consultation into "modifications" suggested to its proposed Local Plan.

Residents have until August 26 to offer their views on the proposals, which will form the borough's guide to development until 2031, if approved.

A government planning inspector is tasked with suggesting changes which must be incorporated into the plan before it can be adopted.

Last year, that advisor made a number of "main modifications" to the housing, parking and traveller sites provision aspects of the plan.

This resulted in an initial resident consultation taking place, following which the planning inspector made "further main modifications" to housing and parking, which require a fresh consultation.

Housing

Some of the further modifications have been requested now the London Plan 2021 has been released.

They aim to bring the Havering Local Plan into line with this year's London Plan, as opposed to the 2016 version, upon which it was initially based.

Under this year's London Plan, 1,285 homes are expected to be built per year until 2028/2029.

This is an increase from the 1,170 homes mandated by the 2016 London Plan, meaning the inspector has suggested 12,505 - rather than 11,701 - new homes be built in Havering over the first 10 years of the document's period.

Parking

The further main modifications requested for parking involve areas which have poor access to public transport (as identified by Transport for London's Public Transport Accessibility Levels (PTAL)).

This means that certain locations in the borough would have more parking per home than those with good transport links.

The inspector's latest modifications would see one space per unit guaranteed for two-bedroom houses in low PTAL areas, with 1.5 spaces included for homes with three-plus bedrooms.

Conversely, the plan stipulates the council's obligation to provide fewer spaces in areas - such as central Romford and Upminster - which have better public transport links.

Council leader Damian White said: “Our new Local Plan will have a key role in shaping the borough’s future.

“This consultation on the ‘further main modifications’ to the Local Plan offers residents the final opportunity, as the people who live and work here, to give their feedback and I encourage everyone to take part.”

Have your say by downloading the form available at https://www.havering.gov.uk/downloads/file/4922/fmmc05_consultation_response_form.