New housing grants to help elderly and disabled Havering residents

Havering Council is providing a wider range of housing grants for vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: Victoria Jones / PA PA Wire/PA Images

A wider range of housing grants are now available to help older and disabled residents adapt to their homes in Havering.

Havering Council's new grants will provide financial assistance to help people adapt their home or make essential repairs with the aim of helping them to maintain their independence for longer.

The grants can be used for a range of support including, to help people with dementia manage their surroundings and keep them safe, to help people at risk of domestic abuse to improve their home security and small adaptations to enable people to be discharged from hospital.

Councillor Jason Frost, Havering's cabinet member for health and adult care services, said: "These housing grants will help both older people and people with disabilities make changes to improve their quality of life by making improvements to reduce their risk of injuries and ill health and helping them to remain independent as long as possible."

Visit havering.gov.uk/housinggrant.