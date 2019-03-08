Havering Council names new acting director of children's services

Havering Council has appointed a new acting director of children's services.

Robert South is taking over the role from Tim Aldridge, who has been appointed by Newham Council.

Robert joined Havering in 2016 as a head of service before being promoted a year later to assistant director.

He has contributed to the implementation of Face-to-Face Havering, which has brought in a more relationship-based way of working with children and families.

Education regulator Ofsted inspected the borough's children's services last year, rating them 'good' overall.

Robert said: "My passion is to continue to build upon our good work in a way that actively involves communities and the people we support in the way services are run, to ensure we meet their ever changing needs.

The council said Jane Carroll, former head of service, will fill Robert's role as acting assistant director of children's care.