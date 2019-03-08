Search

Advanced search

Havering Council names new acting director of children's services

PUBLISHED: 11:45 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 23 October 2019

Robert South, new acting director of Havering Council's Children's Services. Picture: Havering Council

Robert South, new acting director of Havering Council's Children's Services. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Havering Council has appointed a new acting director of children's services.

Robert South is taking over the role from Tim Aldridge, who has been appointed by Newham Council.

Robert joined Havering in 2016 as a head of service before being promoted a year later to assistant director.

You may also want to watch:

He has contributed to the implementation of Face-to-Face Havering, which has brought in a more relationship-based way of working with children and families.

Education regulator Ofsted inspected the borough's children's services last year, rating them 'good' overall.

Robert said: "My passion is to continue to build upon our good work in a way that actively involves communities and the people we support in the way services are run, to ensure we meet their ever changing needs.

The council said Jane Carroll, former head of service, will fill Robert's role as acting assistant director of children's care.

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Whiston and vlogger Harvey swim lengths to encourage disabled youngsters to swim

Brock Whiston, Isaac Harvey and Nikki Fairbairn in the pool (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Amy Winehouse’s dad Mitch pays emotional tribute to his daughter at special Hornchurch show

Amy Winehouse's parents with Laura after the show. Picture: KBA PR

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council names new acting director of children’s services

Robert South, new acting director of Havering Council's Children's Services. Picture: Havering Council

Royal Mail’s parcel postboxes rolled out across Havering

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists