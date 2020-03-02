Havering Council named in top 15 local authorities for adult social care

Havering Town Hall Archant

Havering Council has been named one of the top 15 councils in the country when it comes to getting results in adult social care.

Public services consultants Impower has produced a list of the 15 most productive councils when it comes to caring for adults that need it.

It is not a ranked list, instead the consultancy firm has chosen to list the best 15 in alphabetical order to celebrate the local authorities that Impower believes are achieving greater than average outcomes from a less than average spend per head.

Councillor Jason Frost, the borough's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "Last year, Havering was named by IMPOWER as the best council in London and the south east of England. Being in the top 15 again this year specifically for our adult social care service is further evidence that we continue to achieve excellent value for money on the things that make a real difference to our residents lives."