Search

Advanced search

Havering Council named in top 15 local authorities for adult social care

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 March 2020

Havering Town Hall

Havering Town Hall

Archant

Havering Council has been named one of the top 15 councils in the country when it comes to getting results in adult social care.

You may also want to watch:

Public services consultants Impower has produced a list of the 15 most productive councils when it comes to caring for adults that need it.

It is not a ranked list, instead the consultancy firm has chosen to list the best 15 in alphabetical order to celebrate the local authorities that Impower believes are achieving greater than average outcomes from a less than average spend per head.

Councillor Jason Frost, the borough's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "Last year, Havering was named by IMPOWER as the best council in London and the south east of England. Being in the top 15 again this year specifically for our adult social care service is further evidence that we continue to achieve excellent value for money on the things that make a real difference to our residents lives."

Most Read

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Most Read

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

McMahon praises ‘terrific’ Justham despite defeat at Barrow

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham’s pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers boss McMahon gives verdict on narrow defeat to National League leaders Barrow

Alex Reid of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering Council named in top 15 local authorities for adult social care

Havering Town Hall
Drive 24