Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Difficult choices have to be made’: Havering councillors vote on changes to council tax support scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 24 January 2019

Havering Councils 2019/20 budget proposals include plans to raise council tax by 10per cent for those who are on the council tax support scheme. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

Havering Councils 2019/20 budget proposals include plans to raise council tax by 10per cent for those who are on the council tax support scheme. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Councillors debated plans to increase council tax for those who claim unemployment or disability benefits at a full council meeting last night (Wednesday, January 23).

Havering Council’s 2019/20 budget proposals include plans to raise council tax by 10per cent for those who are on the council tax support scheme.

This will mean that those on unemployment and disability benefits will pay 25pc of their council tax instead of 15pc.

The Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Associations Group submitted a motion for the scheme to remain unchanged in 2019.

Leader of the Council, councillor Damian White kicked off the debate.

He said: “Difficult choices have to be made.

“It’s not one that we sought to do lightly, but it does form the foundations for the sustainable, stable medium term strategy which we must put in place if we are to rise to the challenge of balancing the budget.”

Cllr White explained that in nearby areas of Essex such as Thurrock, Basildon and Southend, residents pay 25pc.

Cllr Clarence Barrett raised the issue that while the council’s consultation letter about the changes went out to 8,908 households, only 140 households - 1.6pc - responded.

He said: “Whilst I recognise that difficult decisions have to made to balance the budget on an annual basis, I also recognise that those who are among the poorest and most vulnerable in our community also have to make difficult decisions to make their books balance.”

Cllr Jason Frost pointed out that there are alternative systems in place to support people who use the council tax support scheme.

“This debate assumes that those who are in need of support will forever remain in need of support,” said Cllr Frost.

“We’re not just simply going to sit by and watch these individuals suffer.”

The Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Associations Group’s amendment did not carry with 24 votes in favour and 28 against.

Cllr Barrett told the Recorder he was disappointed that, “Havering will be moving away from the London average of 15pc.

“These proposals will make 9,000 households worse off, and with multiple occupants that is around 30,000 residents.

“Add in the adverse impact of Universal Credit and the growth of food banks, the picture becomes even worse.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

New Look Men in the Liberty shopping centre is now closed.

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Look Men in Romford closes down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Park head coach expecting physical test against Southwold

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Former Hornchurch midfielder Nathan Livings has joined Bishops Stortford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists