Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Large scale fly-tipping incidents cost Havering Council more than £43,000 last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 February 2020

Rubbish dumped in Little Gerpins Lane. Picture: Havering Council

Rubbish dumped in Little Gerpins Lane. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

The cost of fly-tippers dumping large amounts of illegal waste has increased by 92.7 per cent in Havering since 2011.

Analysis from the BBC of data submitted to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) revealed the number of large-scale fly-tipping incidents in the borough has more than doubled since 2012.

Each year councils collate the number, size and cost of illegal rubbish dumping in their areas.

Anything above the size of a lorry-load can be investigated by the Environment Agency, though the cost of clearance lies with the council.

According to the data, Havering has a yearly average of 70.75 large-scale fly-tipping incidents and spends an average of £23,317  each year on clearing the illegal waste.

The council has spent £40,770 more on incidents in 2018/19 than it did in 2011/12 - which amounts to a 97.2pc increase.

In 2012/12, there were 16 major incidents, while last year this number increased to 125.

You may also want to watch:

Across the eight years from 2011 to 2019, large scale fly-tipping cost the borough a total of £186,540.

While the total number of fly-tipping incidents in England has hovered around the one million mark in recent years, incidents involving a lorry-load of waste or more have risen nationally by 117pc since 2012.

In Havering last year, there were 103 tipper lorry load incidents, with major incidents making up just 3.16pc of the total number of incidents.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates' court.

Police and environmental groups have suggested a shift towards large-scale industrial incidents is being driven by a surge in criminal gangs  offering illegal waste clearing services.

Julia Mulligan, chairwoman of the National Rural Crime Network, said: "Failures to act against fly-tipping misunderstand the impact on communities and rural businesses.

"Not only does it make people feel less safe and blight our communities, but the financial cost of dealing with the waste is significant.

"Most importantly, though, it is generally thought larger scale fly-tipping stems from serious and organised criminals, and so failing to deal with those offenders adequately has knock-on consequences."

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Revealed: Large scale fly-tipping incidents cost Havering Council more than £43,000 last year

Rubbish dumped in Little Gerpins Lane. Picture: Havering Council

Captain Connolly insists the Raiders must claw points in every game for play-off spot

Raiders Aaron Connolly leads the celebrations after a Raiders goal against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: John Scott)

Serious violence summit uncovers serious issues facing young people in Barking & Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Barking and Dagenham Council hosted the fourth and final serious violence summit on Wednesday, February 12. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council.

Review: No toil or trouble here – Queen’s Theatre’s Macbeth lives a charmed life

Paul Tinto in Macbeth. Picture: Mark Sepple

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta
Drive 24