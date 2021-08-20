News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Making Havering 'healthier, greener and safer': Council launches consultation

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:05 AM August 20, 2021   
Havering Town Hall

Havering Council has launched a consultation on improving town centres - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council is asking business owners, workers, residents and visitors for feedback on how to improve the borough.

In particular, the council wants input on how to make Collier Row, Elm Park, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster town centres "healthier, greener, safer and more attractive places to visit".

Havering says it aims to enhance the "look and feel" of the five town centres, and encourage shoppers back to businesses following the Covid pandemic.

It is asking for feedback on how to make people feel safer and more comfortable, and improve public spaces making them more "attractive, pleasant, vibrant, memorable places to visit and to spend time in".

Suggestions are also welcome on how Havering can provide more green spaces to relax and socialise in, the council said, make it easier for people travelling to arrive into the town centres and provide a "clean and healthy environment for all".

Feedback can be submitted at www.consultprojectcentre.co.uk/havering.

You may also want to watch:

Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public. WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Results scandal at Havering college

London A Level results

MP wades in on results scandal at Havering Sixth Form college

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Rocky the horse

Horsing around: Patient pony waits outside Upminster shops

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Ballard

Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon