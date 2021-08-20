Making Havering 'healthier, greener and safer': Council launches consultation

Published: 11:05 AM August 20, 2021

Havering Council is asking business owners, workers, residents and visitors for feedback on how to improve the borough.

In particular, the council wants input on how to make Collier Row, Elm Park, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster town centres "healthier, greener, safer and more attractive places to visit".

Havering says it aims to enhance the "look and feel" of the five town centres, and encourage shoppers back to businesses following the Covid pandemic.

It is asking for feedback on how to make people feel safer and more comfortable, and improve public spaces making them more "attractive, pleasant, vibrant, memorable places to visit and to spend time in".

Suggestions are also welcome on how Havering can provide more green spaces to relax and socialise in, the council said, make it easier for people travelling to arrive into the town centres and provide a "clean and healthy environment for all".

Feedback can be submitted at www.consultprojectcentre.co.uk/havering.