Havering Council promises to visit every self-isolating resident

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:18 PM June 7, 2021   
Council leader Damian White.

Havering Council is rolling out a pilot to support self-isolating residents - Credit: Havering Council

A new pilot to support Havering residents who are self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test is being rolled out across the borough. 

Havering Council said it has recruited and trained 10 isolation outreach officers who will visit every positive case in the community to “check how they are coping with isolation”, and ask if they need any financial or other support. 

 Residents will receive up to two visits over the 10-day isolation period.

Havering’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, said: “Whilst we continue to see a fall in infection rates, it is vital that anyone told to self-isolate continues to follow that advice so that we can drive out the infection.  

“This local approach will allow us to be even more effective, as well as offer support to residents that need it.” 

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, stressed the need for early identification of transmission. 

He added: “With this local approach, we can react faster and effectively so we can support our residents, save lives and prevent the spread of the virus.” 

