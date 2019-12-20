Feeling unsafe on a date in Havering? Ask for Angela protects people in nightlife venues

A campaign aimed at helping people who feel unsafe on dates has launched in Havering pubs, clubs and entertainment venues.

Starting today, if you're feeling unsafe on a date, just head to the bar and Ask for Angela.

The code-word discretely notifies bar staff to situations where people may feel unsafe or uncomfortable and they will then take the person asking for help out of sight from the potential threat and offer to call them a taxi.

The popular Ask for Angela scheme is the brainchild of Lincolnshire County Council and is being launched by Havering Council, who has partnered with the police and nightlife venues to keep the borough a safe and fun place to go out.

Cabinet member for public protection and safety, Councillor Viddy Persaud, said: "People can feel safe in the knowledge that staff, security and police are all prepared to act discreetly and effectively in situations where they may otherwise feel trapped."