Havering Council issues update on progress of new Hornchurch Sports Centre construction

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 October 2019

Havering Council representatives, including council leader Cllr Damian White, right, getting an update on the progress of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council representatives, including council leader Cllr Damian White, right, getting an update on the progress of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

The latest milestone has been reached in the construction of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre.

Havering Council, which is delivering the new centre in partnership with Everyone Active, has revealed that the new building's steel frame structure has been fitted.

While the construction work is carried out, the existing centre will remain open to residents and visitors right up until the new centre's opening next year.

Cllr Damian White, leader of the council, said: "It is very exciting to see the great progress we're making towards delivering a fantastic new sports centre for Hornchurch and residents in the south of the borough."

The project is part of the council's investment in leisure and sport facilities which included Sapphire Ice and Leisure in Romford, which opened in February 2018.

The council said Sapphire Ice and Leisure had more than half a million visitors in its first year.

The authority has also spent cash on the refurbishment of Central Park Leisure Centre in Harold Hill.

Cllr White added: "We are committed to investing and improving our leisure and sport facilities in the borough.

"With the continuing success of Sapphire Ice and Leisure, this new centre in Hornchurch, and through looking at a feasibility study for a new sports centre south of the borough, we're providing the facilities residents need to live healthy and happy lives."

The new Hornchurch Sports Centre will feature a 25 metre eight-lane swimming pool, a 20 metre wide learning and diving pool with a moveable floor, a health and fitness suite, three exercise studios and changing facilities.

Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages the council's leisure centres, said: "It's fantastic to see the next stage of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre being completed.

"We're confident that this investment will provide high-quality sports and recreational services for the whole community.

"We are continuing to work hard with Havering Council and our partner, Metnor Construction, to ensure that every aspect of the build is completed to the highest quality."

The opening of the new centre is set for September 2020.

