Havering Council in crackdown on shops selling alcohol to minors

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2019

Havering Town Hall

Havering Council has held an action day aimed at cracking down on businesses across the borough who are serving age restricted goods such as alcohol to children.

In a recent operation, Havering Council's licensing and trading standards team were joined by Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering's cabinet member for public protection and safety.

They visited seven different premises with teenage volunteers assisting officers by going into the businesses to attempt to buy a product that can only be sold to someone over 18.

One business did sell alcohol and the volunteer was not asked for their ID or age.

Officers will now speak to that business as to what action will be taken next.

Four other businesses refused to sell alcohol to the young volunteers and another refused to sell a knife - the knives they had on sale in the shop were all clearly marked with "No ID, No Sale" stickers.

Speaking after the operation, Cllr Persaud said: "These operations give us the opportunity to check and ensure our local retailers are being compliant and not selling these type of products to our young people.

"We were pleased to see that the majority of our businesses did not sell to the young volunteers, but will be taking strong action against those who did and if we need to, we will look to prosecute if necessary.

"We also urge residents to help us, be our eyes and ears and report any concerns they have, so we can help keep our young people safe."

