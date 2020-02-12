Search

Advanced search

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

PUBLISHED: 13:45 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 12 February 2020

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

Council tax is to increase by 1.95 per cent, with an additional 2 per cent increase for the social care precept, totalling 3.95 per cent.

The precept is a tax to be used exclusively for social care. In total, this represents a £1.07 increase per week for the average Havering household.

The figures were revealed as Havering Council publishes its budget proposals for 2020/2021.

According to the council, the increase is to ensure no library closures and longer opening hours, more health workers, investment in parks, investment in high streets and housing.

Reacting to the new proposals, Labour councillor, Keith Darvill said: "It's a pretty gloomy situation, the background pressures are causing council tax to rise above the rate of inflation.

"Particularly those with low incomes will suffer and it's clear that austerity is not ending despite what the Conservatives have been saying.

"We are being failed by our MPs, central government are strangling local government and cuts being imposed will cause major problems to the council delivering its services."

Cllr Darvill thinks child services and social services could be seeing the biggest hit, with Havering experiencing an increase in children in the borough.

Damian White, the leader of Havering Council, said: "Once again we have worked hard at presenting a balanced budget to make sure vital front line services are not affected, but at the same time finding savings.

You may also want to watch:

"The good news is that the government have signified that austerity has ended and we will receive a 'Boris bounce' of some additional budget this year.

"However, it will not reverse the years of savings we have had to make in the past and we still need to deliver £14million in savings to close the budget gap.

"However, it is not all doom and gloom and we are able to make some positive changes through sound budget management."

For public health and social care, the council is promising an increased investment in the health visiting team by £280,000 over next three years to employ an extra 15 staff, such as health visitors, community nurses and nursery nurses. It also hopes to recruit new "local area co-ordinators", who will approach, or be introduced to people, who may be isolated.

New proposals for housing include a multi-million pound investment to regenerate town centres to support local businesses.

The council also pledges to make available a £13m pot to buy back homes and to continue with large-scale joint-venture housing schemes to address shortages.

A new Welcome and Assessment Centre is also proposed to provide homeless families in Harold Hill with somewhere to stay until they find somewhere more permanent.

For libraries, the council is promising £200,000 to increase opening hours and an extra £375,000 capital investment to improve internet access in libraries.

Harrow Lodge Park is set to see improvements, a new leisure centre for Rainham is on the cards and Hornchurch leisure centre is on track to open in the autumn.

The council has pressures to save £65m over the next four years and has a remaining gap of £17.6m which it is hoping to meet by 2023/24.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Romford man jailed for ‘terrifying’ burglary in York Way Estate

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Six fire engines called to Rainham blaze

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in Lambs Lane North, Rainham on Tuesday, February 11. Picture: Ashlie Middleton

Isthmian League: Romford 3 Brentwood 2

Gabriel Adelowo of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Revealed: Havering Council paid out more than £270,000 in settlement agreements to former employees last year

FOI data secured by the TaxPayers' Alliance shows how much money local authorities have spent on settlement agreements. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

‘Just throwing money’ at issue of violent crime won’t work, Havering and Redbridge London Assembly member says

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) in Seven Kings last month, where three people died after being stabbed. Picture: PA Images/Jonathan Brady
Drive 24