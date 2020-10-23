Havering Council to fund food over half term for children receiving free school meals

Havering Council has announced it will provide money this half term towards food for children who receive free school meals.

From Monday, parents and carers will be able to apply for £15 per week from the council to pay for food during the holiday.

Council leader Damian White said around 7,000 of the borough’s children will be eligible, adding that the council will do the same at Christmas “if needed”.

Cllr White said: “The most important thing here is that we support those most in need during the Covid crisis.

“We need to ensure they do not miss out on meals while schools are closed, which is even more important now we are in Tier 2 and on high alert.

“This goes beyond politics. We have taken this decision with only one agenda – to ensure children do not go hungry over half term.”

A council spokesperson added that once an application has been processed, the money will be paid in bulk to cover half term.

Many councils across the country have offered similar support to children over the holidays - it comes following a high-profile campaign by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

Applications open at 10am on Monday and to apply, visit havering.gov.uk/covid19.