School meal funding extended through summer holidays

Published: 3:20 PM July 13, 2021

Free meals will continue to be available oy children through the summer holidays to ensure families are supported as pandemic restrictions are eased.

Havering Council is carrying on funding the School Holiday Meal Scheme, which provides families with money for food during the holidays to replace the meals a child would be given at school.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “Our ongoing support for vulnerable households means we will be once again funding meals during the school holiday to ensure that no Havering child goes hungry over the summer.

“Despite the signs that lockdown is easing, we know that many families and individuals continue to feel the effect of the pandemic financially, and we are committed to continuing to help them get through these difficult months.”

Families that already receive payment through the scheme do not need to reapply and will receive funds by Monday, July 26.

Eligible families can apply to receive £90 per child from 9am on Monday, July 19.

Applications close on Friday, July 23 at 5pm. Eligible families will receive payment on Thursday, July 29.

To check the eligibility criteria, go to https://www.havering.gov.uk/covid19mealsupport. The application form will also be shown on this page from July 19.