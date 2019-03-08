Havering Council employee awarded police commendation for helping elderly man with dementia

Adult social care worker at Havering Council Joanne Case receiving her police commendation from the borough commander Det Ch Sup Steven Clayman. Havering Council

A social care worker says she is overwhelmed after being awarded a police commendation for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a vulnerable pensioner with dementia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joanne Case, who works as a community care assessor in Havering Council's adult social care service, was on her way home from work when she saw the elderly man being assisted by police.

She then quickly jumped out of her car and offered to accompany the officers and the man back to his home.

This week, she received a Borough Commander's Commendation for her "professionalism, dedication and compassion in selflessly safeguarding a vulnerable adult whilst off duty."

She said: "I was quite shocked.

"As far as I'm concerned I was just doing my job.

"I was driving along the road and saw the gentleman, who I recognised and knew he had a dementia diagnosis.

You may also want to watch:

"I could see that he was obviously distressed and confused.

"I felt that it was an act that any individual would carry out if they see another individual in need of help.

"It was quite overwhelming, but also very nice."

Ch Insp Lisa Butterfield, who read out the commendation, said it was a great example of the police and council working together.

She said: Joanne's actions both assisted the officers at the scene, made the experience more positive for the male concerned and showed a real level of care and compassion above and beyond anything she needed to do."

The ceremony heard that Joanne's actions helped officers to establish contact with the man's family and also to realise that his care arrangements had broken down which allowed an review to be carried out into his care.

She also took the time to make him dinner and a cup of tea.

Cabinet member for adult services and health Councillor Jason Frost said: "I am delighted that Joanne has received this award, as she didn't hesitate to step in and support a resident who was desperately in need.

"She is a true professional and this award is well deserved."