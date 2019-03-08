Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Council employee awarded police commendation for helping elderly man with dementia

PUBLISHED: 12:26 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 13 June 2019

Adult social care worker at Havering Council Joanne Case receiving her police commendation from the borough commander Det Ch Sup Steven Clayman.

Adult social care worker at Havering Council Joanne Case receiving her police commendation from the borough commander Det Ch Sup Steven Clayman.

Havering Council

A social care worker says she is overwhelmed after being awarded a police commendation for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a vulnerable pensioner with dementia.

Joanne Case, who works as a community care assessor in Havering Council's adult social care service, was on her way home from work when she saw the elderly man being assisted by police.

She then quickly jumped out of her car and offered to accompany the officers and the man back to his home.

This week, she received a Borough Commander's Commendation for her "professionalism, dedication and compassion in selflessly safeguarding a vulnerable adult whilst off duty."

She said: "I was quite shocked.

"As far as I'm concerned I was just doing my job.

"I was driving along the road and saw the gentleman, who I recognised and knew he had a dementia diagnosis.

You may also want to watch:

"I could see that he was obviously distressed and confused.

"I felt that it was an act that any individual would carry out if they see another individual in need of help.

"It was quite overwhelming, but also very nice."

Ch Insp Lisa Butterfield, who read out the commendation, said it was a great example of the police and council working together.

She said: Joanne's actions both assisted the officers at the scene, made the experience more positive for the male concerned and showed a real level of care and compassion above and beyond anything she needed to do."

The ceremony heard that Joanne's actions helped officers to establish contact with the man's family and also to realise that his care arrangements had broken down which allowed an review to be carried out into his care.

She also took the time to make him dinner and a cup of tea.

Cabinet member for adult services and health Councillor Jason Frost said: "I am delighted that Joanne has received this award, as she didn't hesitate to step in and support a resident who was desperately in need.

"She is a true professional and this award is well deserved."

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham face daunting home clash with Manchester City on opening day of Premier League season

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and manager Pep Guardiola on stage with the trophy during the celebrations at the Etihad Stadium after securing the Premier League title earlier in the day with their win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Havering Council employee awarded police commendation for helping elderly man with dementia

Adult social care worker at Havering Council Joanne Case receiving her police commendation from the borough commander Det Ch Sup Steven Clayman.

Rainham pupils recognise the importance of bedtime stories with Pyjamarama Day

Pupils pictured with Author Karen Gee and Dodger the Dog, Illustrator Kim Wymer (back left) and English lead Rachael Sampson (back right). Picture: Melissa Page

Extinction Rebellion comes to Havering after parliament declares climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion protesters In Hyde Park in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Upminster guide dog walker nominated for Maximising Impact award celebrates two decades of service

Carol-Ann Bullman with her dogs Josey and Harlee. Picture: Nicky Bullman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists