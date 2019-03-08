Havering Council commits to continuing to 'improve' with PSL properties following review

The council's ongoing plans for Private Sector Leasing (PSL) properties took another step forward this week following a review.

Havering Council's cabinet met at the town hall on Wednesday, May 9, where members discussed the review into PSL tenants' current living situations, having carried out a re-assessment of all 878 people living in the properties in July last year.

As part of the review, PSL residents were visited by a senior housing officer to have their living situation re-assessed.

Around one in five households were found to be living in accommodation that was either too large or too small and with either too many or too few bedrooms for their current needs.

As well as this, it states that people who were assessed as homeless on or before November 9, 2012 and have lived in temporary accommodation for more than six years should be offered a social tenancy over a five year period.

There are also a small number of households who have significant support needs and the local authority approved the idea of keeping residents near their support networks should they need to move.

Councillor Joshua Chapman, who presented the agenda, said: "Due to the changing nature of the market, the council will continue to look at a new supply of housing to fit residents' needs.

"We must continue to improve because it is our responsibility to do so."

Havering Council will continue to review the situation as officers have still not been able to get hold of several residents living in PSL homes.

Leader of the council, Councillor Damian White said: "This review has helped us have a firm understanding of what the future housing and support needs are for those in temporary accommodation.

"The most important thing is to reassure everyone that the PSL scheme will continue and we will make sure we offer the right accommodation and help households who would otherwise become homeless. This commitment remains unchanged.

"We need to give them [residents] every bit of respect in trying to contact them and make sure that we are not too heavy handed."