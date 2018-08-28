Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Poll

Councillors debate benefits of introducing cashless parking machines in Havering

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 January 2019

Councillors debated introducing more cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken Mears

Councillors debated introducing more cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Councillors debated plans to introduce cashless parking machines in the borough at a full council meeting on Wednesday, January 23.

Councillors debated the benefits of cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken MearsCouncillors debated the benefits of cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken Mears

The Independent Residents’ Group submitted a motion for Havering Council to drop it’s proposals to remove 154 parking machines and convert the remaining 61 to cashless card/phone machines.

The motion stated that going cashless would deter people from parking and the upgraded machines would be subject to vandalism resulting in more costs for the council.

Councillor David Durant said: “In practice going cashless is intended to assist those who administer rather than people who use public services, and ends up costing money.

“Going cashless on the buses has lost TfL far more in revenue than gained from administrative savings and now they claim they have no money to install time of arrival countdown screens at busy bus stops.”

Cllr Roger Ramsey pointed out that the old machines needed to be replaced as they keep breaking down.

“We’ve had major problems [with the old machines] particularly in Hornchurch where sometimes three or four machines are not working,” he said.

“If anybody thinks that this is a problem that is going away they are fooling themselves.”

Cllr Clarence Barrett said: “We seem to be missing from these debates the fact that we have a great number of elderly people who have no idea what contactless cards are.

“We do not want to put these people off from visiting our high streets.”

However Cllr Tele Lawal disputed this point by suggesting that elderly members who carried around less cash would be safer.

Cllr Osman Dervish also mentioned safety as a benefit of cashless parking because council officers would not have to regularly transport money from the cashless machines.

The Labour Group suggested an amendment that called on the council to incorporate within its proposals the replacement of exiting machines with the gradual introduction of cashless machines.

However the chamber voted against this with 14 votes in favour and 33 against.

The Conservative Group’s amendment to welcome the upgrading of parking pay and display machines and the addition of contactless payment was carried with 32 votes in favour and only 16 against.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Councillors debate benefits of introducing cashless parking machines in Havering

Councillors debated introducing more cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken Mears

Hornchurch calls on local support for £100k Buildbase renovation programme application

The Colin McBride stand at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Park head coach expecting physical test against Southwold

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists