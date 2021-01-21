Council campaign calls on residents to take up Covid vaccine

Published: 11:33 AM January 21, 2021

Havering Council has launched a campaign which bids to outline the importance of residents taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Better Days Are Ahead scheme aims to raise awareness of the vaccine and calls on people to get their jabs when contacted.

It will include a series of events to help answer questions about the vaccine, with a public Zoom meeting organised by the council with health professionals on Thursday, January 28 from 4pm.

A council spokesperson said the campaign will look at topics such as who the vaccine is for, its safety, side effects and concerns around visiting vaccination centres.

Council leader Damian White said he is "very concerned" about "harmful" conspiracy theories and misinformation around the vaccine.

He added: “We all desperately want to stop the spread of Covid-19 in our community and the only way to do that is by taking your jab when offered and by sticking to the government guidelines."

For more, go to https://www.havering.gov.uk/doingmybit