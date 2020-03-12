Havering holds coronavirus prevention and control training sessions for frontline care staff

Care home workers and volunteers are being invited to take part in training sessions in Romford to learn more about the coronavirus and how they can keep vulnerable residents safe.

Havering Council's Covid-19 infection prevention and control training sessions aim to keep residents safe from the spread of the disease and minimise risks associated with going into care homes.

Participants will learn about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 virus, the incubation period, symptoms and transmission routes and how to break the chain of infection.

On Wednesday, March 11 the UK saw its largest day-on-day increase in the number of cases since the outbreak began as cases went from 373 to 456.

The sessions are taking place at Havering's town hall in council chambers on Friday, March 13 from 10.30am to 12.30pm for frontline care workers who work in care homes and another session from 2pm to 4pm for frontline care workers in clients' own homes.

Organisations can book onto the sessions by contacting socialcareacademy@havering.gov.uk.