Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Poll

What improvements do you think Romford’s Town Centre needs?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2019

Havering Council is asking residents and businesses for their thoughts on how to improve Romford Town Centre. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council is asking residents and businesses for their thoughts on how to improve Romford Town Centre. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their thoughts on how Romford Town Centre can be improved by taking part in a series of masterplan engagement events.

A series of public engagement events to gather ideas for Havering Council’s Romford Masterplan will kick off with the first consultation event in Romford Market Place on Friday, January 25 between 1pm to 4pm.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, said: “The Masterplan engagement events are a real chance for the Council to understand local people’s ideas, aspirations and priorities for Romford Town Centre in the future.

“Whether it’s the historic market or our variety of shopping centres, our job is to protect what we love about Romford and look at ways to improve it.

“We need to make sure that the homes built in the future are genuinely affordable so our sons and daughters can afford to live here.

“We want to make sure that any new developments bring the shops, restaurants and green spaces that people want, along with the schools, health centres and transport infrastructure that we need.”

Havering Council wants to know what local residents and businesses think of Romford now, what they would like to change, and what they think would make Romford even better.

“This is not just about the future or a big splash in ten years’ time – we are continually investing in all our town centres,” said Cllr White.

“Across the borough, with our partners, we are investing more than £3bn to create new jobs, homes and bring other improvements to our neighbourhoods. “Havering is already a great place to live, work and visit - but with the help of our residents and businesses we want to make it even better.”

The feedback will help to shape a new Romford Masterplan and guide future development in the town centre.

Residents can also have their say online at yourromford.co.uk which goes live on January 25.

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

New Look Men in Romford closes down

New Look Men in the Liberty shopping centre is now closed.

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

New Look Men in Romford closes down

New Look Men in the Liberty shopping centre is now closed.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

What improvements do you think Romford’s Town Centre needs?

Havering Council is asking residents and businesses for their thoughts on how to improve Romford Town Centre. Photo: Ken Mears

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss Stimson takes plenty of positives from Hill victory and Robins defeat

Glenn Wilson in action for Wealdstone last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Baker hails back-to-back wins as a special weekend for Essex Leopards

Head coach Thomas Baker talks to his Essex Leopards squad (Pic: Dave Ryan)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists