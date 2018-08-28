Poll

What improvements do you think Romford’s Town Centre needs?

Havering Council is asking residents and businesses for their thoughts on how to improve Romford Town Centre. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their thoughts on how Romford Town Centre can be improved by taking part in a series of masterplan engagement events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A series of public engagement events to gather ideas for Havering Council’s Romford Masterplan will kick off with the first consultation event in Romford Market Place on Friday, January 25 between 1pm to 4pm.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, said: “The Masterplan engagement events are a real chance for the Council to understand local people’s ideas, aspirations and priorities for Romford Town Centre in the future.

“Whether it’s the historic market or our variety of shopping centres, our job is to protect what we love about Romford and look at ways to improve it.

“We need to make sure that the homes built in the future are genuinely affordable so our sons and daughters can afford to live here.

“We want to make sure that any new developments bring the shops, restaurants and green spaces that people want, along with the schools, health centres and transport infrastructure that we need.”

Havering Council wants to know what local residents and businesses think of Romford now, what they would like to change, and what they think would make Romford even better.

“This is not just about the future or a big splash in ten years’ time – we are continually investing in all our town centres,” said Cllr White.

“Across the borough, with our partners, we are investing more than £3bn to create new jobs, homes and bring other improvements to our neighbourhoods. “Havering is already a great place to live, work and visit - but with the help of our residents and businesses we want to make it even better.”

The feedback will help to shape a new Romford Masterplan and guide future development in the town centre.

Residents can also have their say online at yourromford.co.uk which goes live on January 25.