Have your say on Havering Council's proposals to expand Landlord Licensing Scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 July 2019

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Residents are invited to share their views on Havering's proposals to expand its landlord licensing scheme.

Havering Council is proposing to expand its Housing in Multiple Occupancy (HMO) Landlord Licensing Scheme from 12 wards to include Cranham, Emerson Park, Hacton, Hylands, St Andrew's and Upminster.

The proposals will also consider introducing a selective licensing scheme to cover single family properties in Romford Town and Brooklands ward only.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: "After the successful launch of this scheme, this consultation will give us a chance to get views from residents, including those who are landlords not covered by the scheme.

"This is so we can see if by extending the scheme to other areas, it will help us increase protection to tenants, support landlords and further support our aim of tackling poor management, overcrowding and anti-social behaviour."

Residents, landlords, tenants, letting and managing agents and businesses are invited to share their views, as the council looks to extend the scheme to reduce anti-social behaviour in the private rented sector and increase enforcement action on landlords that operate below standard and unlicensed properties.

Since March 2018 the scheme has seen 133 financial penalty notices issued to unlicensed HMOs, 23 notices have been served warning landlords to improve standards and 206 HMO licences have been issued.

The consultation runs until Monday, September 16. Visit havering.gov.uk/landlordlicenceconsultation.

