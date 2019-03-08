Search

Proposals for 145 new homes to be built on former Havering College’s Quarles campus site

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 April 2019

Havering Council is considering plans for 145 new homes to be built on the former site of Havering College of Further and Higher Education's Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Google Street View

Plans are being considered for 145 new homes to be built on the former site of Havering College’s Quarles campus in Harold Hill.

The Havering College of Further and Higher Education sold its Quarles Campus in Tring Gardens in 2017.

Buildings on the 1950s campus were becoming obsolete and the college is looking to concentrate its education programme on its Ardleigh Green campus and expand its construction courses at its Rainham site.

Proposals for the new homes to be built on the site are still being developed but are likely to consist of up to 145 homes, an open space with a mix of houses and flats and apartment blocks of up to four storeys in height.

During the planning meeting on February 28, councillors raised issues such as the infrastructure impact on school places, the need for appropriate street lighting, and the need for appropriate protection measures to be in place so that the development would not encroach onto Dagnam Park.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, said: “The council has agreed that its wholly-owned development company Mercury Land Holdings should arrange the future development of the site once the college have moved to their new premises.

“The proposal of approximately 145 homes was presented to the council’s strategic planning committee in February for initial consideration and review at the pre-planning application stage.

“Our aim is to see the site transformed in to a high quality residential development which will deliver much needed family homes with around 35 per cent of the homes being affordable.

“A large part of the site will remain undeveloped and provide open space for public use.

“A public consultation process will also be undertaken to gather the views of local residents”.

