Exclusive

Revealed: How much money has Havering Council made from car parking since new charges were introduced?

Havering Council scrapped 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster in January 2019. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

On-street car parking revenues in Hornchurch have dropped by nearly a third since new changes were introduced in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April Roach Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April Roach

New parking fees were introduced in January last year starting from £1.50 in Hornchurch and Upminster.

The parking changes were part of the council's proposal to invest £40million over four years to improve roads and pavements in the borough, but the loss of 30 minutes free parking was heavily contested by residents who feared it would negatively impact businesses in the town centres.

Peter North submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request after he noticed he was choosing to shop less in Hornchurch and Upminster as it would cost him £1.50 to park for a couple of minutes.

The data shows Havering's takings from all car parks in the borough for the four financial quarters of 2018/19 and the first financial quarter of 2019/20.

While most areas did not see a significant change in revenue, on-street parking in Hornchurch dropped by 30pc from £15,433 in 2018/19 to £10,870 in 2019/20.

Romford also saw a decrease in on-street car parking revenues across the two quarters with a 9pc drop.

You may also want to watch:

In the first financial quarter of 2018/19, Havering Council received a total of £412,660 from all of its car parks.

Residents chanted "save our shops" at a protest outside Havering's town hall before the full council meeting. Picture: April Roach Residents chanted "save our shops" at a protest outside Havering's town hall before the full council meeting. Picture: April Roach

This number dropped by 8pc in the first quarter of 2019/20, with the council taking in £378,758.

Peter told the Recorder: "I wanted to know if the council had carried out any assessment that the impact of this policy would have.

"I was also interested in knowing whether it was actually bringing in more money which was its objective as the council estimated that the revenue would increase by £750,000.

"The response from the council was that other than an Equality Impact Assessment (EIA) that looks at the impact on any disadvantaged or vulnerable people, no assessment on the impact on local businesses was done.

"This shocked me that such a big decision was done without proper analysis and consideration of the impact it would have on the lives of people in the area."

Hundreds of residents gathered to protest the parking charges changes at a council meeting in July and recently the popular independent bookshop, Swan Books in Upminster, said that the parking changes were one of the reasons it was having to close.

Leader of the council, Damian White, announced in September that the local authority would be reviewing the car parking changes in Hornchurch and Upminster and the Controlled Parking Zones.

Havering Council has been contacted for a comment.