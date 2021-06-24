Market Place development plans given go-ahead

Published: 11:47 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 11:48 AM June 24, 2021

Plans to redevelop 1-3 Market Place in Romford, currently home to Lloyds Bank, have been approved by Havering Council. - Credit: Google Maps

The redevelopment of a prominent Romford building has been approved to go ahead.

An application to convert 1 to 3 Market Place into retail and residential units was submitted to Havering Council in April.

With no requirement for this application to face the council's planning committee, it was given the green light on June 18.

The Lloyds Bank which currently occupies the building will be lost, though no closure date has been provided as of yet.

Put forward by applicant Andrew Cohen of Amsprop London Limited, the ground floor is set to change into three retail units.

The first and second floors will be converted into two sets of four flats, each with one bedroom.

A third floor will be created for an additional one-bedroom flat, bringing the offering to nine residential units.

Referencing the proposed change to the ground floor, the applicant's design and access statement states: "The central locality of the building makes it ideal for a retail use."

On plans to convert the first and second floors into flats, the statement continues: "We believe that the architecture of the existing building lends itself very well to residential use, with well-proportioned windows allowing large amounts of light into the spaces."

The ninth flat - intended for the newly-created third floor - will be "set back from the building's façade to provide subservience and minimise its visual impact".

It's promised that this flat will not be viewable from street level.

There won't be any off-street parking, but bicycle storage facilities are included in the proposal.

The building - constructed in the 1930s - lies within the Romford Conservation Area.

According to the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas Act) 1990, such areas are those of "special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance".

The application states the external appearance of the building will remain the same, save for the addition of the retail shop entrance and removal of existing ATM machines.

These plans remain subject to a section 106 (s106) agreement, meaning they will only proceed if the developer fulfils certain obligations set by the council.

Such obligations aim to mitigate the impact of development on local amenities and infrastructure.

Work is projected to begin in January next year and finish in June 2023.



