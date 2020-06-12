Council leader commits to independent review of race relations in Havering

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council Mark Sepple

Havering Council leader Damian White has announced an independent review of race relations in the borough.

Cllr White revealed that it will encompass the council and the borough more widely.

A council spokesperson said the move was responding to calls for action against racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Recorder reported earlier this month on comments from Labour’s Tele Lawal, one of the few BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) Havering councillors, that the council was “lagging behind” other councils on addressing inequality issues.

Cllr White said: “We must always fight for what is right and challenge ourselves to ensure that we do not allow complacency or injustice to enter our council.

“Therefore, to guard against this, I am committing to an independent review of Havering Council and race relations in our borough more widely and, in particular, whether this council has the policies and processes in place to erase bias and discrimination.”

He added that the review’s findings will be presented to cabinet members at a future date.