Havering Council announces first businesses to benefit from £100m estates regeneration investment

From left to right: Adrian Fennessy, Operations Director for Wates Residential; Chris Young, Contracts Director for Downwell Demolition; Tim Larkin, Group Financial Director for Kilnbridge; Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White ©Jimmy Lee

The first businesses to benefit from a £100m investment in the local economy thanks to the biggest regeneration scheme in Havering’s history have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CGI designs of what the new homes in Solar Serena Sunrise may look like based on analysis of the local areas. CGI designs of what the new homes in Solar Serena Sunrise may look like based on analysis of the local areas.

Solar, Serena and Sunrise Court, Hornchurch, and Napier and New Plymouth houses in Rainham, will be demolished as part of Havering Council’s 12 estates joint venture project with developers Wates Residential, which will see 3,000 high quality homes delivered for local people over the next 12 to 15 years.

Kilnbridge Construction Services has been awarded a contract to undertake controlled demolition of Napier House, New Plymouth House and a two-storey car park on Dunedin Road in Rainham.

This will include the internal strip-out of the building, with all materials to be recycled wherever possible.

Demolition will be carried out behind a full scaffold enclosure to minimise the impact on neighbouring residential streets.

Downwell Demolition, based in Thurrock, will carry out the controlled demolition of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Court in Hornchurch and will also look to maximise the amount of waste diverted from landfill.

Around the clock dust and noise monitoring systems will be put in place around the perimeters of the both sites during the demolition works and monitored regularly.

The joint venture partners made the announcement yesterday (Thursday, February 21) at the second Meet the Buyer event hosted this year in Havering, which was attended by a total of 60 people representing 32 different companies.

The events form a key part of the council’s ambition to deliver a borough-wide legacy through investment in employment, education, skills and training.

This includes a pledge from developer Wates Residential to boost the local economy by using local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This investment will make up a minimum of 10pc of the total programme, valued at £100m of contracts to be secured by local businesses.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said he was “very happy” that the council’s commitment to social value has been able to benefit local businesses.

He added: “The regeneration of the borough isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s part of the wider commitment by the council to ensure that our regeneration programmes are focused on a wholesale regeneration of Havering.

“By encouraging local businesses to register for the council’s Supply Chain Initiative, they can learn about the significant opportunities just like this.

“By then accessing the support provided by Havering Works, we can help these same local businesses to find and recruit Havering people looking for work.

“This joined-up approach benefits everyone – particularly Havering businesses and residents – to fully realise their ambition and potential. I want these contracts to be the first of many we award to local businesses.”

The events are an opportunity for local suppliers to learn about contract opportunities for groundworks, hard and soft landscaping, brickwork, roofing, windows, carpentry, plastering and dry lining, curtain walling, security, design, tiling, painting and decorating, and cladding and lighting protection.

Sourcing local suppliers is also kinder on the environment as it can cut the carbon emissions that are usually produced by travelling large distances.

Cllr White attended the second Meet the Buyer event alongside council staff representing its regeneration team and Havering Works; the council’s new employment and skills service.

Kate Ives, Development Director for Wates Residential, said: “We are actively seeking to work with talented businesses and individuals from across the borough to help us deliver this exciting programme of work alongside Havering Council and are delighted that so many people have attended our Meet the Buyer events to date.

“We hope many more businesses and individuals will meet with our team over the coming months to find out how they might benefit from one of the capital’s most ambitious regeneration schemes.”

Two more Meet the Buyer sessions are planned on February 28 and March 7, with businesses urged to attend if they are interested in getting involved. The events are free but pre-registration is essential. Email Havering@wates.co.uk if interested.