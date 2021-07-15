News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Damian White: 'Back our campaign for a Lower Thames Crossing discount'

Damian White, Havering council leader

Published: 2:45 PM July 15, 2021   
A CGI of the proposed 14.5 mile tunnel. Picture: Highways England

A CGI of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing - Credit: Highways England

In recent weeks, I have once again been urging for a rethink to the plan to scrap a local resident discount for Havering residents using the future Lower Thames Crossing.

We had previously been promised that Havering residents would qualify for a reduction on the toll charge for the new crossing in the same way as residents in Thurrock and Gravesham.

However, going back on their word last year has since resulted in Havering Council officially pulling its support for the project.

Please back our campaign by signing the petition for a local Havering discount. You can find it on the council’s website.

Havering council leader Damian White was secretly recorded earlier this year claiming he had influen

Havering council leader Damian White said an investigation into race relations was underway, starting with a probe into the council itself. - Credit: Mark Sepple / Havering Council

I also want Highways England, the Department for Transport and TfL to treat Havering fairly by investing in upgrading Gallows Corner. That road junction will come under even greater pressure if the plans for the new Lower Thames Crossing go ahead.

My council is doing its bit to invest in the roads for which we are responsible. Since we launched our £40m highways investment programme, over 35 miles of roads and 25 miles of pavement have been improved and repaired.

Lastly, as Covid-19 restrictions ease, many of us will have the chance to get out more. That’s why we have launched our Havering's Hidden Gems campaign.

There are so many wonderful green spaces, places of historical interest, and businesses and community groups doing Havering proud.

Over the next six weeks, we will be shining a spotlight on just a few of them.

