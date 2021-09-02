Appeal for Havering people to donate essentials for Afghan refugees

Published: 10:41 AM September 2, 2021

Havering Council is calling on people to "play their part in the Afghan relief effort" by donating essential items to the HVC. - Credit: PA

An appeal for donations of essential items for Afghan refugees arriving in the UK has launched in Havering.

Havering Council has collaborated with Havering Volunteer Centre (HVC) on the initiative, with 40 High Street in Romford selected as the drop-off point for donations.

The goods will be sent to people in need across London as part of the voluntary and community sector emergency partnership (VCSEP).

All items should be clean and of good quality, with people asked to bag donations according to age groups and sizing.

Requested donations include children's shoes and clothes, colouring books, pens, pencils, paper, soft toys, nappies, baby bottles and nappy cream.

For adults, items needed include all sizes of shoes, clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste and sanitary products.

The drop-off site at 40 High Street, RM1 1HR will open on Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3 from 10am to 5pm.

There will also be a drop-off zone on Angel Way before the car park.



