Havering Council launches celebrity-backed campaign to dispel adoption myths

People are being encouraged to consider adoption. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Havering Council is encouraging more people to consider adoption with the launch of a celebrity-backed campaign.

Sinitta, who has adopted two children, is supporting the campaign. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Sinitta, who has adopted two children, is supporting the campaign. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Run in partnership with other councils, it aims to dispel the myths surrounding who can adopt after research showed 27 per cent of people considering adopting think they are not eligible.

Eighties pop singer Sinitta, TV vocal coaches Carrie and David Grant and comedian Joy Carter have joined forces with Havering Council and other local authorities across London for You Can Adopt.

Sinitta, who adopted a son and a daughter, addressed some of the reasons why people think they can’t adopt in a video.

She said: “I think probably most people like me just think that you’re not good enough for some reason, I don’t know why.

Carrie Grant and David Grant are backing the campaign. Picture: Sue Moore/PA Carrie Grant and David Grant are backing the campaign. Picture: Sue Moore/PA

“I did IVF, I worked with surrogates, I did everything and all of those journeys led to heartbreak - except adoption.

“The feeling of actually finally becoming a mother is almost indescribable. It’s just everything I wanted and more.”

The initiative aims to demonstrate that people from all walks of life can adopt. Common misconceptions are people who are single, over 50 or who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender cannot adopt, according to research carried out across London.

Potential parents from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to consider adopting as children from these groups wait longer to be matched with a new adoptive family.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering’s cabinet member for education, children and families, said: “The future of many children depends on adults exploring adoption and taking the first step towards becoming an adoptive parent.

“We need to address misunderstandings and outdated views to ensure that nobody is discouraged from taking the first important step towards adopting a child.

“Some people assume that because of their age or marital status they won’t be able to adopt, but that is simply not true, adoption is a choice for people who want to become a parent.”

Carrie Grant adopted son Nathan eight years ago. She said: “We already had three biological children, but we had room in our hearts and knew we had the opportunity to offer another child a loving home.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about adoption to take the first step and find out more. It’s been such an incredible journey for our family.”

For more information visit youcanadopt.co.uk