There With You Havering: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

Havering Covid 19 Mutual Aid: Volunteers aim to help elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people access food and complete errands. Visit covidmutualaid.org to find the Havering Facebook group.

Harold Hill: Councillors, Cllr Brian Eagling, Martin Goode and Darren Wise are offering to help deliver groceries to elderly people or people who are self-isolating. Contact Hari News or Bargain Booze in Oak Road to make an order. Call 01708 341 081 to contact the councillors about their delivery service.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.