There With You Havering: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations

PUBLISHED: 19:46 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:46 20 March 2020

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

PA Wire/PA Images

Do you have a support group or organisation in Havering which is helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic? Email reporter michael.cox@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

Havering Covid 19 Mutual Aid: Volunteers aim to help elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people access food and complete errands. Visit covidmutualaid.org to find the Havering Facebook group.

Harold Hill: Councillors, Cllr Brian Eagling, Martin Goode and Darren Wise are offering to help deliver groceries to elderly people or people who are self-isolating. Contact Hari News or Bargain Booze in Oak Road to make an order. Call 01708 341 081 to contact the councillors about their delivery service.

NHS: For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Romford Recorder: Visit our East London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

