Havering's planning committee considers application to demolish Rainham buildings and replace with 259 homes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 August 2019

Havering Council's strategic planning committee considered an application to demolish buildings properties and redevelop a site in New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

A planning application to demolish shops on an industrial site in Rainham and replace them with 259 homes has been agreed in part by Havering Council.

The application for a major development in New Road was agreed in principal at a strategic planning meeting on Thursday, August 15.

Further discussions will continue to take place in regard to the design of the buildings.

Councillors agreed that the industrial site as it stands, with various MOT and car wash shops, was not of a great use to the area but expressed concerns about the designs of the housing blocks.

Councillor Reg Whitney compared the site to "cell block H".

"There's no thought to style and design," he said..

"They look like prisons.

"In the past we've always insisted on diverse designs and tried to make Havering look good.

"People think because it's the south of the borough it's acceptable."

The application is for three blocks of housing, ranging from six to seven storey heights.

It sits within the Rainham and Beam Park Housing Zone and is currently owned by private landowners.

Of the 259 homes, 35per cent will be made up of affordable housing.

Councillor Graham Williamson said: "I'm happy that the existing site will be developed because it's currently a mess.

"The businesses aren't visually attractive and we've had massive problems with parking."

The application was put forward by a joint venture that includes Havering Council.

According to the planning documents, the local authority will undertake Compulsory Purchase Orders to redevelop the area.

Cllr Williamson, who abstained from the vote, added: "I've got concerns generally that over the past few years or so, developers have been trying to push the boundaries more and more.

"That's why I abstained.

"I accept the planning is going to go ahead but I thought the original plans were more sustainable.

"It's going to be a separate area that isn't integrated with the current area.

"It will stand out like a sore thumb for the existing residents."

The vote to carry the outline planning application forward was passed with five votes in favour and three councillors abstaining.

