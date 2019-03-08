Search

Havering Colleges unveils pop-up shop run by students with special needs and disabilities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 October 2019

Principal Paul Wakeling officially opening a pop-up shop at Quarles Campus with student Gina Crudgington. The shop will be run by students with special needs and disabilities. Picture: Havering Colleges

Principal Paul Wakeling officially opening a pop-up shop at Quarles Campus with student Gina Crudgington. The shop will be run by students with special needs and disabilities. Picture: Havering Colleges

Havering Colleges

A pop-up shop created and run by students with special needs and disabilities has been officially opened.

Havering Colleges' Quarles Campus, in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the supported internship students and principal Paul Wakeling.

The shop sells donated items such as clothes, games, DVDs, jewellery and bags and has been set up by the internship students in foundation skills with the support of a job coach.

The course develops young people who are not quite ready for full-time work, by setting up paid work experience and other opportunities with employers.

Programme manager Sylvie Smith said: "The shop is something different and is giving our students, who all have a special educational need or disability, the chance to gain employability skills through work such as sorting through donations, categorising items, setting them up on shelves and taking money from buyers.

"It is rewarding for them and also teaches them at the same time."

To donate items, email shsmith@havering-college.ac.uk

