Student’s documentary to be shown at international film festivals
PUBLISHED: 12:52 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 29 June 2020
Craig Baker
A Havering Colleges student has received international recognition for a documentary he made.
Sixth Form TV and film student Max Roach shot a five minute film about photographer Craig Baker and his work capturing life around the streets of London.
The former Abbs Cross Academy pupil’s work has now been chosen for showings at film festivals in the USA and Russia.
Titled London Through The Lens, the documentary studies life in the capital and the people who live, work or travel there, as well as following Craig about his daily job and his enthusiasm for the city.
Tutor Holly Whelan said she was proud of Max’s success.
Max added: “I am thrilled with how my documentary has been received and to have it shown at these international festivals is amazing.”
To view the documentary, visit https://youtu.be/htdFqB7DeCE.
