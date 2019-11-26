Search

Advanced search

Havering College students experience construction on a grand scale with visit to Hornchurch Sports Centre site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

Havering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor Construction

Havering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor Construction

Archant

Havering College students left their classrooms to experience what it's like to work on a large scale construction site in Hornchurch.

Havering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor ConstructionHavering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor Construction

Construction and built environment students from New City College (NCC) Rainham Campus in New Road learned about the building trade during a visit to the site of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre.

Metnor Construction, who is responsible for managing the project, delivered a presentation about how such a large scale operation works.

Shaun Powell, project manager at Metnor Construction Ltd, said: "At the start of this project we reached out to Havering College to provide an opportunity for local students and young people to see construction on a grand scale.

"We also wanted to help them to develop a broader knowledge and understanding of our industry by means of site visits, presentations and work experience.

"It is the aim of Metnor Construction Ltd to promote the development of young aspiring leaders within the construction industry and help to tackle the skills gap and negative perception of our industry.

You may also want to watch:

"It was fantastic to see the students from Havering College show such an interest in our project."

The new facilities are being delivered by Havering Council in partnership with Everyone Active.

Tom Fletcher, area contract manager at Everyone Active, added: "It's so important for students to get hands on with what they are studying.

"We hope that seeing a project like this first hand has really engaged them in the building trade and taught them a few new skills along the way.

"We are looking forward to inviting them all back when the centre opens next year."

The new sports centre will feature a 25m eight lane swimming pool, a 20m wide diving pool with a moving floor and a larger fitness suite with new machines.

Alan Burgess, programme manager for construction at NCC Havering Colleges, added: "Giving students access to real life projects is what education is all about.

"Students were able to gain experience of working in a construction environment and have gained access to working alongside professionals, which will prove to be beneficial and invaluable to them."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defenceman Cooper says it felt ‘great’ to find the net against Telford Tigers

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Havering College students experience construction on a grand scale with visit to Hornchurch Sports Centre site

Havering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor Construction

Which is the fairest panto of them all? Charity makes inexpensive theatre accessible for Harold Hill families

Members of the Blue Tees performing Aladdin. Picture: Top-Pic

Rainham industrial fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Havering cultural strategy 2019/22: Proposals for more opportunities for young people and activities in deprived areas

The draft cultural strategy for Havering hopes to support grassroots music. The Echoes performing at the Havering Show 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists