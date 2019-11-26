Havering College students experience construction on a grand scale with visit to Hornchurch Sports Centre site

Havering College students visit the construction site of the new leisure centre in Hornchurch. Picture: Metnor Construction Archant

Havering College students left their classrooms to experience what it's like to work on a large scale construction site in Hornchurch.

Construction and built environment students from New City College (NCC) Rainham Campus in New Road learned about the building trade during a visit to the site of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre.

Metnor Construction, who is responsible for managing the project, delivered a presentation about how such a large scale operation works.

Shaun Powell, project manager at Metnor Construction Ltd, said: "At the start of this project we reached out to Havering College to provide an opportunity for local students and young people to see construction on a grand scale.

"We also wanted to help them to develop a broader knowledge and understanding of our industry by means of site visits, presentations and work experience.

"It is the aim of Metnor Construction Ltd to promote the development of young aspiring leaders within the construction industry and help to tackle the skills gap and negative perception of our industry.

"It was fantastic to see the students from Havering College show such an interest in our project."

The new facilities are being delivered by Havering Council in partnership with Everyone Active.

Tom Fletcher, area contract manager at Everyone Active, added: "It's so important for students to get hands on with what they are studying.

"We hope that seeing a project like this first hand has really engaged them in the building trade and taught them a few new skills along the way.

"We are looking forward to inviting them all back when the centre opens next year."

The new sports centre will feature a 25m eight lane swimming pool, a 20m wide diving pool with a moving floor and a larger fitness suite with new machines.

Alan Burgess, programme manager for construction at NCC Havering Colleges, added: "Giving students access to real life projects is what education is all about.

"Students were able to gain experience of working in a construction environment and have gained access to working alongside professionals, which will prove to be beneficial and invaluable to them."