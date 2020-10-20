Havering College engineering students impress Thames Tideway with renewable energy projects
PUBLISHED: 14:24 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 20 October 2020
Havering College/Microsoft
A group of Havering Colleges’ engineering students took part a virtual work experience with Tideway West – the company delivering the £3.8billion Thames Tideway Tunnel.
At the end of the week they had to design and prepare a presentation which was shown live to tutors and representatives from Tideway, who then chose a winning team – Jimmy Sean Dady, Harry Clark, Pronoy Rahman and Arber Dalipi who created a land development scheme called the New Thames Project.
They focused on a location beside the river Thames, designing and planning a leisure area with a dock, hotel, café, restaurant, bike hire and green spaces.
All the buildings had renewable energy, solar panels and recyclable materials so that the area had a very small carbon footprint.
Tideway’s project directors said: “It was a very difficult decision to make as the projects were exceptional.”
