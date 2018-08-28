Search

Havering College hosts UK’s first all-female bricklaying competition

PUBLISHED: 17:09 21 January 2019

The first all female bricklaying competition will be taking place at Havering College in March. Photo: PA / David Davies

The first all female bricklaying competition will be taking place at Havering College in March. Photo: PA / David Davies

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A new all-female national bricklaying competition will see students from across the country compete for the title of best bricklayer at a Havering College.

Bricklaying Forterra Females (BFF) is a contest which aims to find the best female apprentice and student bricklayers in the country while encouraging more girls and women to consider bricklaying and the construction industry as a career.

The competition by Forterra, a large manufacturer of building products, will take place at the Havering College of Further and Higher Education in Ardleigh Green Road on the first day of National Apprentice Week and four days before International Women’s Day on March 4.

“We’re very proud to be hosting the first BFF competition, and look forward to welcoming female bricklayers from across the country to take part in the contest during National Apprenticeship Week,” said Bob Noseda, sector skills advisor at Havering College.

“Forterra has been amazing and very supportive in regards to supporting Havering College.

“They realise collaboration between industry and education is essential if we are to address the skills shortage and encourage more Females to enter the contraction industry”

The BFF model will be used by other sectors including the Forterra Best in London Brick competition for qualified trades people at Havering College on March 29.

Kerri Chambers, the London 2012 Apprentice of the Olympic Project and winner of the Skill Build London 2011 and 2012 will be attending the competition.

The college hopes that the event will allow for more women to aquire employment and raise their profiles as Kerri has done.

BFF is supported by the Brick Development Association, the Association of Brick Contractors and Havering College.

The competition is open to all junior and senior bricklaying students currently at colleges in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but is limited to a maximum of two students per college.

There are spaces for 16 entries which will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, February 14. Visit forterra.co.uk/bff.

