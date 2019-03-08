Havering College student earns special prize for his commitment and entrepreneurial skills
PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 June 2019
A Havering College student was awarded a special prize for his dedication to improving his technical construction skills.
Leading residential developer L&Q recently visited the Havering College of Further and Higher Education's Rainham campus to present a £250 voucher to an outstanding construction college learner.
Samuel Sambu, who is undertaking his Level 3 construction and the built environment course, was nominated by teaching staff for his commitment to improving his technical construction skills.
The Havering College student completed a week long work placement at an architects practise in Brighton, received a Jack Petchey Award and worked with a local charity to improve its surroundings using his construction and entrepreneurial skills.
He said: "Havering College has a lot of opportunities for students and never lets your hard work go unnoticed.
"Me, I was nominated for my dedication and effort, so if you think your hard work is going unnoticed it is not."