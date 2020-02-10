Havering College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Plumbing students, tutors and industry representatives at Havering Colleges' Plumbing Centre of Excellence. Picture: Havering College Havering College

Havering has been celebrating National Apprenticeship week, which celebrates the value of apprenticeships in the community and for the economy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering College's Rainham campus students toasted their successes with competitions, judged by visiting employers. Students learning carpentry were set challenges, working in pairs, and were asked to create from a drawing, a three-level stand to display pot plants or other ornaments.

Leroy Joseph, managing director at the Gateway Community Trust who judged the projects, said: "The standard has been unbelievable from these students. I have been doing this for 35 years and I am so impressed with them."

In the construction and the built environment course competition, students were asked to plan a building project, such as a leisure centre. In teams they then had to create a presentation and pitch it to judges Ruairi Coffey and John O'Connor, from construction company the Danny Sullivan Group, which supplies labour.

In presenting the prizes, Ruairi said: "The teams all did a really good job. We did ask them some tough questions, but there were some excellent presentations and great ideas. We hope the students will take on our feedback and that it will help with their development."

For the plumbing students at the Harold Hill campus, apprenticeship week gave an opportunity for future plumbers to meet and gain wisdom from the visiting industry representatives.

You may also want to watch:

The trainees worked in pairs, and assisted by an apprentice engineer, they were set a task to construct an internal cast iron soil pipe system used in commercial high rise buildings, such as The Shard.

The challenge was jointly organised through the college and Sanjay Modasia, operations manager at JA Brooks Mechanical Services, with help from Kylemore Services Ltd. Winners of the competition will be announced on World Plumbing Day, on March 11.

Sanjay gave out certificates and told the students: "It was great to see the passion in the room today. If there were problems, you retraced steps and sorted them out - nobody gave up. You all have a lot to be proud of with what you have achieved."

In the Hornchurch campus, enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragons' Den to take part in business challenges.

Two separate competitions were held, the Metro Bank Schools Challenge for Year 9 and 10 pupils from local schools, and the NCC Business Community Challenge for college students.

Nine teams from schools including Hornchurch High, Marshalls Park and Eastbury pitted their wits against each other in a challenge to to design a fundraising campaign for a charity and then present it in a Dragons' Den type scenario, which involved thinking on their feet in a stressful environment and pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.

A team of students studying BTEC Business at Ardleigh Green were the winners and received some high praise from the Dragons on the day, who were Genevieve Seal from Wildberry Associates, Mu Ali from Wavemaker UK and Lucy May from Willmott Dixon.