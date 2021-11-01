Havering's upcoming climate awareness event aims to tackle climate change
- Credit: PA
A free to attend climate awareness event will be held in Romford's Market Place this weekend.
The Havering Climate Challenge Awareness Day will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 9am until 5pm.
Hosted by Havering Council, the day will offer a variety of educational demonstrations and stalls providing information on the small changes that can be made to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions.
For cyclists or those wanting to cycle more, free bike repairs and maintenance advice will be available.
The event coincides with COP26, the United Nations (UN) climate change conference in Glasgow, which will see around 200 world leaders join together with other attendees to address the climate change crisis.

Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White, said the council wants to keep the “important conversation on climate change” going.
He added: “We’ve made a commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2040 or before, and the event demonstrates that we all have a role to play in supporting this commitment."
A climate action plan will be published next month, confirmed Cllr White.
No booking is required to attend this event.