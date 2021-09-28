Advice for university students moving into shared accommodation

Opinion

Published: 10:45 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM October 6, 2021

Citizens Advice offers practical help for students looking for accommodation - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

Citizens Advice Havering shares its tips for students who are moving into a shared house this university term.

Question

I’m going back to university and moving into a shared house with friends for the first time.

Although I’m excited, I’m also a bit nervous as I’ve never rented from a private landlord before. The house looked fine when we viewed it, but that was months ago now and I’ve heard horror stories about dodgy landlords for student houses.

What should I look out for when I move in?

Advice

Renting a house with friends is usually an exciting time. Most landlords are reasonable people who look after their properties and tenants well, but it’s always a good idea to know your rights.

It can be exciting for students moving into a shared house with friends - Credit: PA

Here’s a checklist of things to do when you first move in:

Make sure you have your landlord’s contact details. Your landlord is responsible for keeping your home in good condition and arranging repairs when they’re needed. They should be your first point of contact if anything goes wrong.

Make sure your deposit is protected. Check that your landlord has given you information about the scheme used to protect your deposit.

Take photos on the day you move in. It’s also worth asking your landlord or letting agent for an inventory, to check everything is in order. Use this to note down any problems and the condition of the furniture, kitchen, carpets, bathroom, etc.

Check if you’re in a ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO). If you’re living with two or more people who aren’t part of your family, and share a toilet, bathroom or kitchen with you, this is considered an HMO. This means your landlord must make sure your home meets certain safety standards. This includes making sure smoke alarms are installed and there’s a safe fire exit. The landlord must also ensure shared areas such as staircases and corridors are clean and in good repair. Some HMOs need to be licensed by the council - if you’re unsure whether this applies to your home, check with your local council.

Make sure your landlord gives you a copy of the Gas Safety Certificate, an Energy Performance Certificate and a How to Rent leaflet.

Understand your tenancy agreement. It’s important to know who’s responsible for paying bills and what to do if there are any changes, like if someone wants to move out. The Citizens Advice website, citizensadvice.org.uk/housing, explains the different ways shared accommodation can be organised.

If you encounter a problem with the property, contact your landlord.

They might not be aware as they shouldn’t come in without your permission. If it relates to disrepair, for example if your heating system fails or there’s damp in the property, it’s best to put this in writing so that you have evidence if you need it later.

If your landlord is unresponsive or refuses to help, contact your student services or your local Citizens Advice service for support.

In serious cases, for example if your health or safety is at risk, you may be advised to contact the council.